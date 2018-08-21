Llano football looks solid in scrimmage against Blanco

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

LLANO — Everywhere Llano High School head football coach Matt Green looked during his team’s Aug. 17 scrimmage against Blanco, he saw bright spots.

Each team scored in the controlled portion, and Llano scored once in the live portion.

Green especially liked how the Jackets offense handled Blanco’s defensive seven-man front. Llano was able to get its lethal passing game going thanks to its numerous receivers as well as its running backs.

Though Llano turned the ball over more than Green wanted, the coach saw enough to leave the field encouraged.

“Overall, I was pleased,” he said. “We are having so much production from a wide variety of players. I’m excited about what’s developing for our running backs and receivers. We’ll have to have good rotations to stay fresh.”

Senior running back Mason Brooks led his position. Four players are vying for two starting running back spots, and each one brings a different characteristic to the field. Those change-of-pace backs will keep defenses guessing, Green said.

“That is a very good scenario to help us,” he said. “Kids are producing and know what they’re doing. That’s a huge advantage for us.”

He noted the team will have athletes who play on both sides of the ball. Because of the number of skilled receivers and defensive backs, who all have talent in different areas, coaches have options of where to put players.

“We have five to seven wide receivers who are producing,” he said. “I’m good with their play.”

The same can be said of the six solid offensive linemen, Green added. They may check in on defense in specific defensive stands. Senior defensive lineman Drew Cooper remains the anchor.

“We’re creating a very good rotation,” the coach said. “They couldn’t block Drew Cooper in the run game or in pass protection. He was very impressive. Our younger kids fed off of him.”

Juniors Quinton Franklin, Ryan Warner, Donaven Arellano, and Logan Duggar and senior Mason Baker are all vying for three starting linebacker spots.

The surprise of the evening came from the secondary, where sophomore Case Kuykendall, junior Justin Yocum, and seniors Mason Brooks and Ethan Tisdale put in exceptional performances, Green said.

“All made plays on the ball, there were big hits, and they knocked balls down,” the coach said. “They played lights out.”

Green credited secondary coaches Todd Doucet and Beau Burnett for their athletes’ play.

The defense recorded six pass breakups, and one linebacker grabbed an interception.

Though the Jackets turned the ball over, their defensive teammates recovered two turnovers.

“I don’t like that we turned the ball over,” Green said. “We have to eliminate those.”

The Jackets host Manor New Tech on Thursday, Aug. 23, at Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 East. The JV Black will take the field at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity playing at 6:30 p.m.

The JV Orange plays on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 5:30 p.m. at Llano Stadium.

Llano opens the regular season at home against Hondo at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31.

