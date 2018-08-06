Meet the Jackets and more at Llano High School on Aug. 7

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LLANO — As the first day of school quickly approaches for Llano students, Llano High School is gearing up with several events, including Meet the Jackets and Jacket RISE.

And freshmen students get a day of their own.

Jacket RISE for sophomores, juniors, and seniors is 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the high school, 2509 Texas 16. This is a chance for these students to get some work done before classes start Aug. 15.

Students can pick up their schedules, learn about transcripts, do a credit check, pick up change-of-schedule forms, gather SAT/ACT test information, get parking permits, and meet their teachers.

Jacket RISE is broken down by class with seniors attending from 1-2 p.m., juniors from 2-3 p.m., and sophomores from 3-4 p.m. Students who can’t make those times can stop by the school from 4-4:30 p.m.

Returning students can also pick up their Chromebooks. They must pay a $20 deposit, which covers insurance for the 2018-19 school year.

For Llano High School students in Kingsland who want to attend Jacket RISE, a bus will leave for the high school at 1 p.m. at Packsaddle Elementary School, 150 Pioneer Lane. The bus will return students at about 4 p.m. A second bus for students sticking around for Meet the Jackets after Jacket RISE will return at about 8:30 p.m.

After Jacket RISE, all students as well as the entire community are invited to stick around for Llano High School volleyball games at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. capped off by Meet the Jackets from 6-8 p.m. in the gymnasium. Meet the Jackets, which introduces fall sports student-athletes, includes an ice cream social in the cafeteria.

On Friday, Aug. 10, incoming ninth-graders can get the inside scoop on high school during Fish Camp from 1-4 p.m. Go to hs.llanoisd.org for more information and a calendar of upcoming activities.

