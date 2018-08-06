Llano moves to final stage of water restrictions due to ‘critically low flows’ in river

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LLANO — Just four days after announcing Stage 4 water restrictions, the city of Llano moved to Stage 5 of its Drought Contingency Plan on Aug. 4, according to news release from the city.

Stage 5 is the final step in the city’s plan with the goal of limiting water pumpage to 450,000 gallons per day.

As of July 27, the city had said about 1 million gallons per day was being pumped under Stage 3 restrictions when the goal was 800,000 gallons.

All Stage 4 restrictions remain in effect.

According to a written message from Mayor Gail Lang, the move to Stage 5 is due to “critically low flows in the Llano River,” which is less than 2 cubic-feet per second.

Outdoor watering is limited to once per week on designated watering days by address by hand-held hose only. Sprinkler system use is prohibited as is the use of water to wash vehicles, boats, or trailers. Pools or hot tubs also are prohibited from being filled or refilled.

Watering times are 6-10 a.m. as well as 8 p.m. to midnight on the designated day.

Watering days by address are listed below by addresses ending in:

• 0, 2, 4 — Sunday

• 1 or 3 — Saturday

• 6 or 8 — Thursday

• 5, 7, 9 — Wednesday

• commercial, multi-family residence with addresses ending in even numbers — Tuesday

• commercial, multi-family residence with addresses ending in odd numbers — Friday

As part of Stage 5 restrictions, single-family residential and master-metered multi-family residential customer rates will increase to five times the regular rate for gallons used above 8,000 gallons for the first billing. The rate will be 10 times the regular rate on the second billing.

The city’s water supply is the Llano River, which originates from springs in counties west of Junction. The city’s drought contingency plan was put in place in 2014 and revised in July 2018 to account for its 4.5-square-mile service area and nearly 3,325 people. The plan accounts for a growing population of 4,008 people by the year 2023.

