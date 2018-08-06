Granite Shoals terminates finance director; city manager spot possible meeting topic

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

GRANITE SHOALS — The city of Granite Shoals has made a change in its finance department after letting director of finance Wendy Gholson go last week.

“Wendy was terminated Friday (Aug. 3),” Assistant City Manager Peggy Smith said.

Smith said she could not elaborate on the reasons why because it is a personnel matter. City staff didn’t elaborate on filling the position at this time. The city is in the process of selecting a city manager after Ken Nickel stepped down earlier this year.

Gholson worked for the city from July 2013 through August 2018. Her annual salary was more than $70,000.

In 2014, Gholson and Nickel helped the city refinance a $6 million bond from 2004 for the water plant. The two were able to get a better interest rate for the remaining 20 years on the bond, saving the city approximately $1.1 million.

In 2004, the city had a bond for a water plant that was more than $6 million over a 30-year period.

The council also continues to interview candidates for city manager. The council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at its chambers, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, and is expected to discuss the position in executive session.

