BACK TO SCHOOL: Everything you need to know if your student attends LISD campuses

LLANO — As far as public schools go in the Highland Lakes, Llano Independent School District students head back to the class the earliest with a Wednesday, Aug. 15, start date.

Yes, parents: Make note that it’s a Wednesday.

Before that day rolls around, however, there are some things parents and students need to know, including registration information and Meet the Teacher dates, and where to find school supplies lists.

Also, the Texas Department of State Health Services is holding a back-to-school immunization clinic for families who qualify for state-funded vaccinations from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Llano Community Resource Center, 100 Legend Hill Blvd. in Llano. Call (830) 693-8424 to schedule an appointment.

Here’s a campus-by-campus breakdown of other important information:

Llano Elementary School

LOCATION: 1600 Oatman St. in Llano

FOR MORE: (325) 247-5718 or es.llanoisd.org

SCHOOL STARTS at 7:55 a.m. (tardy bell at 8 a.m.)

SCHOOL LETS OUT at 3:20 p.m.

REGISTRATION: Online registration is open for new and returning students at es.llanoisd.org.

MEET THE TEACHER: 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13

SUPPLIES LIST: Go to es.llanoisd.org.

Packsaddle Elementary School

LOCATION: 150 Pioneer Lane in Kingsland

FOR MORE: (325) 388-8129 or ps.llanoisd.org

SCHOOL STARTS at 7:50 a.m.

SCHOOL LETS OUT at 3:20 p.m.

REGISTRATION: Online registration is open for new and returning students at ps.llanoisd.org or llanoisd.org.

MEET THE TEACHER (and Principal): 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13

SUPPLIES LIST: Packsaddle Elementary School announced that students who weren’t able to attend the Back to School Blast on July 28 to receive a backpack full of free school supplies will be given supplies by the district. However, the district will not provide backpacks. Hence, Packsaddle Elementary has no school supplies lists.

Llano Junior High School

LOCATION: 400 Texas 71 East in Llano

FOR MORE: (325) 247-4659 or jh.llanoisd.org

SCHOOL STARTS at 8 a.m.

SCHOOL LETS OUT at 3:30 p.m.

IMMUNIZATIONS: Incoming seventh-graders need immunizations including one Tdap booster within the past five years and a dose of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV) on or after their 11th birthday. Updated shot records must have been turned in before Aug. 5.

SCHEDULES AND CHROMEBOOKS: Seventh- and eighth-grade students can pick up their schedules and Chromebooks from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. They can also pick up schedules from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10.

ORIENTATION: Incoming sixth-grader orientation is 5-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, in the auditorium.

SUPPLIES LIST: At jh.llanoisd.org under the “Parents” tab.

Llano Senior High School

LOCATION: 2509 Texas 16 in Llano

FOR MORE: (325) 248-2200 or hs.llanoisd.org

SCHOOL STARTS at 8 a.m.

SCHOOL LETS OUT at 3:30 p.m.

FISH CAMP for incoming freshmen is 1-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10.

Llano ISD Administrative Office

LOCATION: 1400 Oatman St. in Llano

FOR MORE: (325) 247-4747 or llanoisd.org