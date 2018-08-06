BACK TO SCHOOL: Everything you need to know if your student attends MFISD campuses

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Yes, Mustangs, summer break is coming to a close. Students have about two week left before Marble Falls Independent School District classes resume Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Now is the time to check off back-to-school to-do lists and purchase school supplies. You can find supplies lists for each campus as well as district information at marblefallsisd.org.

Here’s a campus-by-campus breakdown of other important information:

Colt Elementary School

LOCATION: 2200 Manzano Mile in Marble Falls

FOR MORE: (830) 693-3474 or marblefallsisd.org

SCHOOL STARTS at 7:45 a.m.

SCHOOL LETS OUT at 3:15 p.m.

REGISTRATION: New student registration is Monday-Friday, Aug. 6-10, in the office, which is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. except during a lunch break from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., or online at marblefallsisd.org. New students to the district must complete New Student Online Registration at marblefallsisd.org. This includes students who previously attended an MFISD campus but withdrew before the last day of class last school year.

NEEDED DOCUMENTS: When registering your student, bring your driver’s license; student’s Social Security card, birth certificate, immunization record, records from previous school, withdrawal form from previous school, proof of residence (current utility statement in parent’s or guardian’s name), and any court papers regarding child custody.

MEET THE TEACHER: 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16

Highland Lakes Elementary School

LOCATION: 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals

FOR MORE: (830) 798-3650 or marblefallsisd.org

SCHOOL STARTS at 7:45 a.m.

SCHOOL LETS OUT at 3:15 p.m.

REGISTRATION: New student registration is 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 6-10. Information pertaining to Colt Elementary School registration also applies to this campus.

Marble Falls Elementary School

LOCATION: 901 Avenue U in Marble Falls

FOR MORE: (830) 693-2835 or marblefallsisd.org

SCHOOL STARTS at 7:45 a.m.

SCHOOL LETS OUT at 3:15 p.m.

REGISTRATION: New student registration is 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 6-10. Information pertaining to Colt Elementary School registration also applies to this campus.

MEET THE TEACHER: 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16

Spicewood Elementary School

LOCATION: 1005 Spur 191 in Spicewood

FOR MORE: (830) 798-3675 or marblefallsisd.org

SCHOOL STARTS at 7:45 a.m.

SCHOOL LETS OUT at 3:15 p.m.

REGISTRATION: New student registration is 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 6-10. Information pertaining to Colt Elementary School registration also applies to this campus.

Marble Falls Middle School

LOCATION: 1511 Pony Circle Drive in Marble Falls

FOR MORE: (830) 693-4439 or marblefallsisd.org

SCHOOL STARTS at 8:10 a.m.

SCHOOL LETS OUT at 3:45 p.m.

REGISTRATION: Online registration for returning students opened Aug. 1 at marblefallsisd.org. New student registration is 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 6-10 except during lunch break from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information pertaining to Colt Elementary School new student registration also applies to this campus.

MEET THE TEACHER: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16

OTHER INFORMATION: Middle school laptop deployment is 3-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, for students with last names beginning with A through Gi; Tuesday, Aug. 14, for last names Gl through P; Wednesday, Aug. 15, for last names Q through Z; and Thursday, Aug. 16, for open pickup for all students. Laptops will be handed out in the cafeteria.

Falls Career High School

LOCATION: 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls

FOR MORE: (830) 798-3621 or marblefallsisd.org

ABOUT THE SCHOOL: Falls Career High School is a non-traditional campus that allows students a more flexible schedule when it comes to earning their diploma. The campus averages 40-45 students and has a waiting list.

Contact the school at the above number about the application procedure. You can also download an application through the MFISD website: Go to the Select School page, scroll down, and select Falls Career High School. Once on the campus’s page, scroll down below “Campus Announcements” for the application and procedures.

Marble Falls High School

LOCATION: 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls

FOR MORE: (830) 693-4375 or marblefallsisd.org

SCHOOL STARTS at 8:25 p.m.

SCHOOL LETS OUT at 3:50 p.m.

REGISTRATION: New student registration is 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 6-10. Information pertaining to Colt Elementary School new student registration also applies to this campus. Online registration for returning students is open at marblefallsisd.org.

FRESHMEN ORIENTATION: Tentatively scheduled 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, in the auditorium.

LAPTOPS: Students can pick up their laptops from 10 a.m.-2 p.m in the auditorium on Monday, Aug. 13, for seniors and juniors; Tuesday, Aug. 14, for seniors, juniors, and sophomores; and Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 15-16, for all high school students.

Marble Falls Administration

LOCATION: 1800 Colt Circle Drive in Marble Falls

FOR MORE: (830) 693-4357 or marblefallsisd.org