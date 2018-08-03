UPDATE: Park Road 4 fire 90 percent contained; another blaze at CR 228-US 183

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER’S VALLEY — Fire officials reported that the Park Road 4 wildfire was 90 percent contained as of approximately 11:35 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, though people might see smoke emanating from the burned area.

Crews are continuing to work the area.

The fire, which, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, encompassed about 557 acres, was reported to have started on private property between CR 116 and Park Road 4 on July 29. Crews from several agencies with more than 100 personnel responded to the fire, which forced the evacuation of several residents and Inks Lake State Park. About 250 people from the state park were evacuated for safety reasons, officials said.

Residents were later allowed to return to their homes, and Inks Lake officials opened the park Aug. 1.

The fire didn’t harm any park facilities, but some part of the southern trails, including Fisherman’s Upper and Lower Trails, Woodland Trail, Connecting Trail, Pecan Flatts Trail, the primitive camping area, and the youth group area remain closed until further notice.

Local fire officials have pointed out that some people might see smoke in the affected area and not be sure if they should report it or not. The Cassie Volunteer Fire Department and Burnet County Sheriff’s Office pointed out that smoke in a burned area is common as “logs and stumps will burn for days.”

Also, fire personnel working in the area sometimes cause things to smoke, and even some unburned trees will ignite and burn themselves out. If you see smoke or fire in the burned area, you can call the BCSO’s non-emergency line at (512) 756-8080 and staff will pass on the information to fire crews.

However, if you see fire or flames in or near an unburned area, call 9-1-1 and report it immediately.

“Fire crews will continue to work the fire inside the black/burned area,” officials said.

As crews were continuing to work the Park Road 4 fire, the Northend Burnet County Task Force along with Lampasas County fire units and the BCSO responded to a grass fire in the area of CR 228 and U.S. 183 at about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

Lampasas County officials evacuated some residents, but they were able to return to their homes a few hours later.

Crews were able to quickly control the fire, which was reported 100 percent contained by 7:30 p.m. that day.

Emergency officials are urging everyone to be careful when doing anything outside work that could cause a spark and ignite a fire. Burnet and Llano counties remain under a burn ban.

editor@thepicayune.com