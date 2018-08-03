LBJ park’s Texas White House temporarily shuts its doors due to structural issues

STONEWALL – The National Park Service is temporarily closing the Texas White House and the adjacent pool house until further notice due to health and safety concerns arising from structural issues. Both facilities are part of Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park.

Both buildings will remain closed until the National Park Service can confirm the facilities do not pose safety concerns.

All other park facilities are open to the public. These include the Johnson settlement, President Johnson’s boyhood home, and the park’s visitor center in Johnson City. The LBJ Ranch driving tour is not affected, and the LBJ Ranch hangar visitor center is open as normal. The hangar visitor center features exhibits, artifacts, an award-winning 14-minute film, and a Western National Parks Association sales outlet.

LBJ National Historical Park’s LBJ Ranch is located off of U.S. 290 between Johnson City and Stonewall. The park’s headquarters, settlement, visitor center, and boyhood home are located in Johnson City.