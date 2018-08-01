Burnet school district’s ‘Coffee with the Superintendent’ to discuss Tax Ratification Election

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — With the Tax Ratification Election just a few weeks away, Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Keith McBurnett is hosting “Coffee with the Superintendent” on Thursday, Aug. 2, to discuss the election and reasons for it.

The meeting is at 8 a.m. at the Parent Resource Center, 202 E. Brier. The event is open to the public. The school district will be livestreaming the event and posting it to the district website after the meeting.

On July 11, the BCISD Board of Trustees called for a Tax Ratification Election. The Aug. 25 election, if approved, would lower BCISD’s overall property tax rates from a current $1.28 per $100 valuation to $1.26 per $100 valuation.

Yet, the cut would still generate $600,000 in revenue for the district’s maintenance and operation side of the budget. The plan would call for cutting the interest and sinking — sometimes called debt service — side of the tax rate by 4 cents and increasing the maintenance and operation side by 2 cents.

Officials decided to make this move as BCISD has become a Chapter 41 district under Texas school finance law. As a Chapter 41 district, Burnet CISD will be sending about $500,000 to the state from the upcoming 2018-19 budget for redistribution to property-poor school districts. This is known as the “recapture” plan, also called “Robin Hood.” The following year, the recapture will jump to about $2.2 million.

Under the TRE plan, the additional $600,000 brought into the maintenance and operation budget wouldn’t be subject to recapture, and 100 percent of it would stay in BCISD to help offset the funds sent to the state.

McBurnett will discuss the TRE and the district’s Chapter 41 status during “Coffee with the Superintendent.”

Early voting for the Tax Ratification Election is Aug. 8-21.

