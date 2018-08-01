Texans celebrate one more holiday before going back to school: tax-free weekend

STAFF REPORTS

AUSTIN — As the calendar flips to August, the sudden realization comes that school is just around the corner.

However, even before class starts, the first holiday for students and parents arrives: Texas’s tax-free weekend Friday-Sunday, Aug. 10-12.

Shoppers can make tax-free purchases of most back-to-school items costing less than $100 each.

Purchases may be made at brick-and-mortar stores or online.

Backpacks, clothing, footwear, and school supplies may be purchased tax-free with a few exceptions.

There is no limit to the amount of clothing or shoes you can buy tax-free as long as each individual item is listed for less than $100. Only 10 backpacks per person at a time are allowed to be purchased tax-free.

Backpacks with wheels and messenger bags are included in the tax-free holiday; however, luggage, briefcases, duffle bags, purses, and computer bags are not exempt.

Other items not exempt during the holiday include clothing subscription boxes, clothing rentals, alterations, items to repair clothing, accessories, computers, textbooks, and software.

Pay extra attention to shipping and handling charges when purchasing items online. An item listed online for under $100 might seem tax-free, but if shipping is enough to make the total purchase more than $100 then the item will be taxed.

A full list of school supplies can be found here on the State Comptroller’s website. More details on the holiday for shoppers and sellers can be found here.

