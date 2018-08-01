Three Marble Falls physicians make Texas Super Doctors: Rising Stars list

SPECIAL TO DAILYTRIB.COM

MARBLE FALLS — Three Baylor Scott & White physicians in Marble Falls representing Baylor Scott & White-Hill Country Region were featured in the July 2018 issue of Texas Monthly in its list of Texas Super Doctors: Rising Stars Edition 2018.

The publishers of Texas Monthly and MSP Communications released the list of Texas Rising Stars, stating those receiving the recognition are “exceptional physicians who have earned the confidence and high regard of their peers.”

Dr. Curtis Copeland, family medicine physician at Baylor Scott & White Clinic-Marble Falls, along with

Dr. Adam Racusin, orthopedic surgery, and Dr. Brian Ransdell, dermatology and Mohs surgery, both of Baylor Scott & White Specialty Clinic-Marble Falls, were included on the list.

The doctors were selected by their peers and verified by MSP Communications after an extensive independent research process.

“This is indeed a high honor for our three ‘rising stars,’” said Tim Ols, president of the Hill Country Region, “and we are very proud of this well-earned recognition from their peers.”

MSP Communications requested that thousands of Texas medical professionals nominate one or more doctors, other than themselves, from 45 specified medical specialties, asking who they would choose in seeking medical care. The research team identified newer Texas doctors who have been fully licensed about 10 years or less. The “Rising Stars” distinction is in its seventh year and specifically recognizes younger physicians. Texas Super Doctors publishes its main list in December. Only 2.5 percent of all active Texas physicians are selected to the Texas Rising Stars list.