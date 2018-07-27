Robert Carl Priehs died June 29, 2018

Robert Carl Priehs passed away June 29, 2018. He was born Dec. 1, 1933.

Bob was the dearly beloved husband of 51 years of Lois Jean Priehs, who passed away Feb. 18, 2004.

Bob and Lois were blessed with four children: Susan Caropepe, Michael Priehs (passed at birth), Cheryl Priehs, and Jeremiah Priehs (passed at birth).

Bob remarried Marie Nichols Priehs after losing Lois, his precious love. Bob and Marie were married 10 years. They celebrated their time together with many friends and volunteered at food pantries and the Llano Crawfish Open, helping out wherever they could.

Bob and Lois lived in Detroit, Grand Bahama Island, Florida, and Texas. He was an avid member of the Grand Bahama Boating Squadron.

Bob served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1950-65. He was a gunner’s mate first class aboard the Destroyer Escort USS Huse during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was awarded the Naval Reserve Medal for meritorious service as well as the Faithful Service Medal.

He was a member of the Masons and the American Legion.

Bob was a God-fearing man who taught his family about our Lord. He is survived by his wife, Marie; daughters, Susan and Cheryl; son-in-law Michael Caropepe; grandchildren, Kemp Caropepe, Robert Caropepe, Robert Fredere and wife Joanna, Chelsea Allen and husband Cody, and Sarah Renna; great-grandchildren, Chance Caropepe, Savannah Allen, Wyatt Allen, and Logan Caropepe; niece Linda Benkert; and nephews Lance, Mark and Patrick Ireland, Grant Priehs, and their spouses.

Bob was an awesome man who loved life and will never be forgotten by all of us he left behind.