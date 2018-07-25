Beto O’Rourke in Horseshoe Bay for town hall Aug. 16 as he takes on Ted Cruz in Senate race

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HORSESHOE BAY — Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for the U.S Senate seat in Texas, will hold a town hall meeting Thursday, Aug. 16.

O’Rourke, a U.S. congressman from El Paso, is challenging Republican incumbent Ted Cruz for the senate seat in the Nov. 6 general election.

The Llano County Democrats are hosting the event, which starts at 2:15 p.m. at Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight Lane in Horseshoe Bay. The event is open to the public.

O’Rourke was first elected as the U.S. representative for Texas’s 16th Congressional District in 2012. He currently sits on the House Armed Services Committee and House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

Cruz was elected to the Senate in 2012. He is a former solicitor general for the state of Texas. He serves on the Armed Services Committee, the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, the Judiciary Committee, the Joint Economic Committee, and the Rules and Administration Committee.

At the town hall, Llano County Democratic Party Chair Dana Rushing will get things rolling followed by live music. The event includes speeches by Jennie Lou Leeder, a Democratic candidate for Texas’s 11th U.S. Congressional District, and Stephanie Lochte Ertel, a Democratic candidate for District 53 state representative.

O’Rourke will take the stage at 3 p.m. A question-an-answer session will follow his speech.

Go to llanocountydemocrats.org or check the Llano County Democratic Party Facebook page for more information or updates.

