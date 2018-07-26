Marble Falls ISD surveying residents regarding facilities plan and possible bond election

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Marble Falls school district officials are asking residents to take an online survey regarding a facilities plan and possible bond election.

In April, Marble Falls Independent School District formed the facilities planning committee, which was charged with looking at the current district facilities and future needs and evaluating and prioritizing those for a possible bond to go before voters in November.

“The committee members have spent an inordinate amount of their personal time on Thursday nights working on this,” said MFISD Assistant Superintendent Wes Cunningham.

The committee came up with a list of needs and prioritized them. On July 16, the committee presented a recommendation to the school board as to how to proceed.

Cunningham explained that the district would now like residents in the district to provide feedback on the recommendations.

Residents are invited to take the survey. The survey is anonymous.

The deadline for completing the survey is Tuesday, July 31.

