NWS issues warning as temps rise to 107; no relief in sight

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Burnet and Llano counties from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, July 19.

NWS officials estimate temperatures to be 104-107 degrees during the afternoon and early evening.

“Very hot temperatures will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” according to the agency.

People are advised to avoid working or doing strenuous activities outdoors during these hours, but, if they must, to wear light, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water. The National Weather Service also urges people to take frequent breaks, preferably in air-conditioned spaces.

Afternoon temperatures in the triple digits are expected to continue through at least Monday, July 23. Nighttime lows should drop to the mid- to upper 70s.

In the eastern areas of the Highland Lakes, such as Burnet and Bertram, temperatures are expected to top out at 104-105 degrees during the next few days. Farther west, such as in Llano, expect highs at about 107 and possibly 109 on Monday.

Also, it’s a good idea to check on elderly family members and friends or those with health issues as high temperatures can cause them even more problems.

