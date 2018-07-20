Highland Lakes Title names longtime agent Tasha Comstock its Horseshoe Bay manager

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HORSESHOE BAY — After 16 years of primarily serving the Kingsland market for Highland Lakes Title, Tasha Comstock is relocating.

She’s still with Highland Lakes Title, but the agency has named her the manager of its Horseshoe Bay office, 9650 RR 2147, Suite A.

Comstock has 23 years in the title industry, working in Florida and San Antonio markets as well as the Highland Lakes. She’s very knowledgeable of the unique property types found in the Highland Lakes and is committed to providing a positive experience for all involved in the real estate transaction.

Wade Hutto and Mike Lucksinger started Highland Lakes Title in 1979 with two support staff members and have grown the business to include 35 employees with locations in Llano, Burnet, Kingsland, Marble Falls, and Horseshoe Bay.

Highland Lakes Title invites people to stop by the Horseshoe Bay office and meet Comstock. She also can be reached at ncomstock@hltitle.com or (830) 598-2393.

editor@thepicayune.com