Burnet High School’s Casey Burkhart earns regional Principal of the Year honor

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Burnet High School principal Casey Burkhart doesn’t do his job for the accolades, but he does earn them. The latest one comes as his Region 13 peers selected him as the region’s Outstanding High School Principal of the Year.

Burkhart is now in the running for the statewide principal of the year recognition.

The Texas Association of Secondary School Principals recognizes secondary principals and assistant principals from the state’s 20 regional educational service centers, or regions. What makes this honor stand out is other school administrators nominate and vote for their peers.

Nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership.

Burkhart joined the Burnet High School leadership team in 2012. Over the years, even before his time at Burnet, he’s earned a number of honors, including the 2006 Teacher of the Year Award, the 2007 Teacher of Promise Award, the Sul Ross State University Honors Award, the 2012 Horace Mann Principal of the Year Award, and the 2015 Lone Star FFA Award. In 2005, Austin Community College also recognized his service to education.

Burkhart sees himself as being a risk taker, a visionary, and a leader of learners.

“When teachers are inspiring students and students are inspiring teachers, our wildest dreams become realities,” Burkhart stated.

As the Region 13 secondary principal of the year, he is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Principal of the Year.

