Crews battle two wildfires as combined scorched-earth tally surpasses 2,500 acres

LLANO COUNTY — Llano County emergency officials launched into action July 18 as the second of two large wildfires continued to rage through an undeveloped area northwest of a Blanco County blaze.

As of July 19, Llano County Judge Mary Cunningham, representing the county emergency management office, stated the fire on primarily undeveloped land on CR 308 was 60 percent contained as of that morning.

However, the road that intersects with Texas 71 remained closed to everyone except fire crews and other first responders.

No structure damage nor loss of life have been reported. The CR 308 Fire, as it’s called, had burned about 1,800 acres.

Officials are asking people not to fly drones within a 5-mile radius of the area due to fire crews using aircraft to help battle the blazes.

The wildfire came on the heels of a blaze believed to have been started by fireworks July 17 on mainly undeveloped land in primarily Blanco County on the Llano County line.

That fire, called the Smith-West Fire, has scorched about 800 acres, resulted in at least one property evacuation, and taken a toll on fire crew resources, officials said.

As temperatures continue to soar into the triple digits, Llano County officials are working with assistance entities to collect donated resources for first responders.

The Marble Falls Community Resource Center, 1016 Broadway, will collect items and monetary donations until 3 p.m. July 19 in order to coordinate packing and delivery of goods to the authorized entities.

According to the center, the list of requested items include bottled water, sunscreen, trail mix, wet wipes, chapstick, and cool wraps (bandanas).

