Llano musician dies on Texas 16 driving back from Kerrville gig

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

FREDERICKSBURG — A Hill Country musician died July 13 in a car accident as he drove home to Llano after a music performance, officials said.

David Lee Holden, 37, of Llano died at the scene of the one-vehicle rollover at 3:18 a.m. that Friday on Texas 16, about 9 miles north of Fredericksburg.

A singer-songwriter and guitarist known for performing alternative rock and popular cover songs, he went by the name of “Divad Nedloh” as he toured the state playing popular venues.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, he was driving north in a 2001 Volkswagen Golf when the car left the roadway.

“(The) driver of (the vehicle) failed to negotiate a curve to the left and drove off to the right on the east side of the highway,” the report stated. “(The) driver then oversteered (back and forth), which caused the vehicle to overturn.”

Holden was pronounced dead at the scene by Gillespie County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Carl Schoessow.

The sole passenger, Nicholas Dean Dooley, 32, of Lampasas, was reportedly injured and listed in stable condition with non-incapacitating injuries.

Holden was returning from a performance at a Kerrville venue when the accident happened.

Word of Holden’s death prompted an outpouring of community support from loved ones and fellow musicians.

“He was one of the first people to ever record a song I had written, in his little garage apartment back in the day,” Angela Gassaway shared on Holden’s Facebook page. “I’ve seen others post about how he encouraged their musical talents, as he did mine.”

As Divad Nedloh, the musician performed with other acts, including Niche and One Red Second.

A memorial service is 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 20, at Oakcrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd. in Waco.

connie@thepicayune.com