CORRECTION: Granite Shoals road work July 19; expect delays

EDITOR’S NOTE: In the initial article, it was stated that this project was tied to the $3 million bond, but it is not. The city is simply seal coating these roads, which is funded through the regular street budget.

FROM STAFF REPORTS

GRANITE SHOALS — Residents can expect delays on certain roads beginning 8 a.m. Thursday, July 19, as crews begin seal coating them.

The work will be done from East Stonecastle to Phillips Ranch Road to North Mystic; East Castleshoals from Phillips Ranch Road to Sherwood Forest; East Briarway from Phillips Ranch Road to North Castlehills; and Castleshoals Drive to the southside of Sherwood Forest.

Work is expected to end at 4 p.m. that day.

Every year, with the exception of 2017, the city seal coats certain streets based on their conditions. The work is paid for out of the city’s regular street budget.

editor@thepicayune.com