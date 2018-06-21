River City Grille kitchen fire June 21 temporarily closes Marble Falls restaurant

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

MARBLE FALLS — Fire officials credited a calm but quick-acting River City Grille staff for ensuring everyone safely evacuated the restaurant after a fire broke out in the kitchen at about 8 a.m. June 21.

“The staff was preparing this morning to open the restaurant when they heard a loud noise and smelled gas,” said Marble Falls Fire Rescue Chief Russell Sander. “Then, they saw a fire.”

Sander said a hole apparently developed in the gas line that connected to the grill area in the kitchen, leading to the fire. Sander and restaurant owner Paul Brady said the ANSUL fire suppression system did its job in containing the fire.

“Then, the firefighters got in there and were able to finish things up,” Sander added. “There was no structure damage, but there was a lot of smoke, which firefighters had to clear.

“Nobody was hurt, and that’s what was so great about the staff,” he continued. “They stayed calm and got everybody out in a safe manner.”

Brady said the restaurant would be closed at least the rest of the day June 21. Check the restaurant’s Facebook page or its website for more information on when it will reopen.

