CARTS Country Bus offering free rides July 2-6, except for July 4

MARBLE FALLS — The Capital Area Rural Transportation System is providing free rides on its Country Bus on July 2-6, except for July 4 when the service will be closed for the holiday.

The CARTS Country Bus is a reservation-based ride service for all residents in the rural areas of Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Fayette, Lee, Travis, and Williamson counties.

Normally, full fares range from $2-$6, depending on distance. Half-fares are available at $1-$3 for registered CARTS customers, seniors 65 and older, people with disabilities, and children under 12.

The Country Bus offers rides locally and to nearby destinations with reservations made at least 24 hours in advance. It provides curb-to-curb transportation, even picking up and dropping off passengers at home, throughout the CARTS district and connects to the Capital Metro and Greyhound bus networks.

In the Highland Lakes, the CARTS station is located at 801 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls. It is open Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To schedule a ride on a CARTS Country Bus, call 1-512-478-RIDE (7433).

For more information, visit RideCARTS.com.