Douglas Charles Overstreet, 80, of Buchanan Dam died June 12, 2018

Douglas Charles Overstreet, 80, of Buchanan Dam left this world for his heavenly home June 12, 2018, and to join his family that preceded him. He was born to Benjamin Franklin and Alma Angeline (Watson) Overstreet on Nov. 23, 1937, in Oxford, Texas.

Doug was raised on the shores of Lake Buchanan, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being a “fixer” of all things. As his grandchildren always said, “It’s OK. Papa can fix it.”

He married the love of his life, Wanda Jean Cowan, on June 2, 1960, in San Antonio. He served the state of Texas as a Department of Public Safety trooper for 20 years, most of which was in Junction, where they raised their family and gained lifelong friends. Up until his passing, he continued as a commissioned Special Texas Ranger.

Retirement found them back on the same shores of Lake Buchanan, where they lived out the remainder of their wonderful, beautiful lives. Together, he and Wanda raised amazing children and delighted in their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They had a loving marriage and will be together for eternity.

Doug was a superhero in a bulletproof vest. He embodied all that was great about being a law enforcement officer, a family patriarch, and a man of God.

He is survived by his son, Todd Overstreet of Buchanan Dam; daughter, Teresa Schkade and husband James of Albany; grandchildren, Staci Strauss and husband Carl, Robb Schkade and wife Jamie, Jami Schkade, and Kelli Schkade; two great-grandchildren to Staci and Carl (Kurt and Madilynn) and another on the way to Robb and Jamie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 16, at the Buchanan Dam Church of Christ with Mr. Clayton Arnold officiating. Interment will follow at Bluffton Cemetery. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.

Serving as pallbearers will be Robb Schkade, Jay Repka, Martin Collins, Joe Lewis, Carl Strauss, and Zach Childress.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Buchanan Dam Church of Christ, 901 Lillian Dean Buchanan Dam, TX 78609, or the charity of your choice.