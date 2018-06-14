Marcella A. Cox died June 12, 2018

On June 12, 2018, Marcella A. Cox, our forever Nonny, left this Earth to join her husband, Calvin; sons, Larry and Timothy; grandson Benjamin; and mother, Lena in Heaven. She was preceded in death by many beloved sisters and brothers-in-law, friends, and family members.

Marcella was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend, and neighbor. She was a gardener, caregiver, cook, reader, quilter, and seamstress.

Marcella was loyal and full of love. She was kind when times were unkind and a believer in Jesus Christ.

She will be greatly missed by her friends at Llano Senior Center, where she worked for several years.

She is survived by her sons, Stanley Cox and wife Debbie of Granite Shoals, Leland Cox and wife Debbie of Llano, and James Cox and wife Saundra of Temple; daughters, Sylvia Cox of Llano and Barbara Flint and husband Dean of Llano; sisters, Nina Minton and Mary Lou Traylor; granddaughter Stacey and husband Kevin of Killeen; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral service is noon Sunday, June 17, at the funeral home with Richard Vandventer officiating. Interment will follow in Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hill Country Memorial Hospice, 808 Reuben St., Fredericksburg, TX 78624.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.