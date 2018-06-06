PEC awards scholarship to Burnet graduate following in his late father’s footsteps as lineman

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — As Pedernales Electric Cooperative staff were preparing for a move to their new Marble Falls district office, they came across Anthony Foster’s lineman gear.

Foster, who worked for PEC, was killed in 2007 in a car accident. The staff took the gear to Foster’s family and learned something about the late lineman’s son, 2018 Burnet High School graduating senior Trey Foster.

Foster wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and recently landed a spot in an upcoming class at Northwest Lineman College in Denton. This caught the attention of the PEC Lineman’s Rodeo Team, which picked the younger Foster for a $15,750 scholarship.

“I was speechless whenever they called my name and announced the amount of money I would get,” Foster said. “I’m so happy and thankful.”

The PEC Lineman’s Rodeo Team earned the scholarship funds, which includes full tuition and tools for Foster, as a result of the team’s first- and third-place wins at the 2016 Texas Lineman’s Rodeo in Seguin.

The PEC team had been looking for the right recipient for the scholarship when they learned of the younger Foster.

“This was such a personal and special way for us to give back to one of our brothers and see NLC gain another outstanding student ready to learn,” said PEC Safety and Technical Training Manager James Vasquez. “It gives all of us great pride to give back to our friend and co-worker’s family.”

Along with the scholarship, Foster said he gained something else.

“The thing I’m most excited about going into NLC is becoming a part of the lineman family,” he said. “I grew up seeing my dad do it, and I can’t wait to become a lineman, too.”

PEC’s Lineman’s Rodeo Team will compete once again for top prizes at the 2018 Texas Lineman’s Rodeo on July 21 in Seguin. Go to pec.coop for learn more or follow PEC’s Facebook page at facebook.com/pedernalescoop for the latest rodeo updates and results.

editor@thepicayune.com