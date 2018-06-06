Fire chief investigates blaze that destroyed RV in Granite Shoals

FROM STAFF REPORTS

GRANITE SHOALS — Investigators are trying to determine what ignited a blaze June 5 in an unoccupied RV. A renter had moved out days prior to the incident.

Granite Shoals police first responded to a report of smoke at about 3:15 p.m. that day in the 300 block of Little Elm Road.

“PD went out, and it was upgraded as a structure fire,” said Granite Shoals Fire Rescue Chief Austin Stanphill. “We got there; it was fully involved.

“We went defensive and put a bunch of water until it went out,” he added.

As a result, crews saved an adjacent manufactured home from damage.

Officials believe the structure had been unoccupied for several days.

Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department assisted the Granite Shoals agency.

The cause of the blaze is undetermined pending an investigation by the fire chief.

“It had to have started on the inside because there was no fire on the outside,” Stanphill said.

