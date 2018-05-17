Friday last day of early voting in primary runoffs; Election Day May 22

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Early voting in the Republican and Democratic primary election runoffs wraps up Friday, May 17, giving voters in Burnet and Llano counties one more day to cast their ballots in advance of Election Day, which is Tuesday, May 22.

Click here for early voting locations and hours.

On Election Day, both counties will open more polling spots.

Burnet County Republican voters have local runoffs in two precincts.

Tom Stephens and Damon Beierle are vying for the Precinct 2 county commissioner nomination. With no Democratic challenger in the November general election, the winner of the runoff will likely be sworn in Jan. 1, 2019.

In Precinct 3, Jeff Sellers and Jane Marie Hurst are seeking the GOP nomination for Burnet County Pct. 3 justice of the peace. As in the commissioner’s race, there is no Democratic challenger.

There are no local runoffs for Burnet County Democrats, but Lupe Valdez faces Andrew White for the party’s gubernatorial nomination. The winner will take on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, in November. The other runoff is between Chris Perri and Julie Oliver for the District 25 U.S. representative nomination. The winner will face incumbent Rep. Roger Williams, a Republican, in November.

Election Day polling hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. in both counties.

Burnet County polling locations are:

• Voting Precincts 1, 5, 7,8, and 11 — First Lutheran Church, 133 Apollo Drive in Burnet

• Voting Precinct 9 — Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive

• Voting Precincts 1, 13, 14, and 17 — Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

• Voting Precincts 6 and 20 — Marble Falls Church of Christ, 711 Broadway

• Voting Precincts 10 and 12 — Bertram Public Library, 170 N. Gabriel St.

• Voting Precincts 3, 4, and 19 — Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

• Voting Precincts 15 and 16 — Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308

• Voting Precinct 18 — Granite Shoals Fire Station, 8410 RR 1431

Voting precincts are different from county representational precincts for county commissioners. Voting precincts and commissioner precincts align as follows:

• Burnet County Pct. 1 commissioner — Voting Precincts 1, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, and 18

• Burnet County Pct. 2 commissioner — Voting Precincts 2, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17

• Burnet County Pct. 3 commissioner — Voting Precincts 6, 10, 12, and 20

• Burnet County Pct. 4 commissioner — Voting Precincts 3, 4, and 19

You can also find voting precinct information on your Texas voter registration card.

In Llano County, Republican voters in Precinct 2 have a choice between Bucky Boswell and Maureen Riggs for the justice of the peace nomination. The winner has no Democratic challenger in November.

Also, Michael “Mike” Toth and Donna Davidson are vying for the GOP nomination for the Place 6 spot on the 3rd Court of Appeals.

Llano County Democrats also must choose between Valdez and White for the party’s gubernatorial nomination.

Llano County polling locations are:

• Precincts 102 and 109 — Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive

• Precincts 204 and 205 — Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 Texas 261 in Buchanan Dam

• Precincts 108, 203, and 307 — Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.

• Precincts 101 and 404 — Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano

Go to burnetcountytexas.org for more information on Burnet County voting or co.llano.tx.us for more on Llano County voting. Go to votetexas.gov for general information on voting in Texas.

