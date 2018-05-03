Marble Falls boys soccer players, coach make all-state teams

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The season of firsts continues for the Marble Falls High School boys soccer team.

Seniors Faustino “Tino” Dominguez, a midfielder, and Christian Ammons, a forward, were named to the all-state team of the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches. That means the two will play in the all-star game at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Bobcat Stadium, 1100 Aquarena Springs Drive in San Marcos.

In addition, Mustangs head coach and athletics director Rick Hoover was named a coach of the Region IV all-star team.

This is the first time a Marble Falls High School boys soccer athlete or coach has been selected to participate in the game.

“I think they picked me because of the success of the season, making it to the regional tournament,” Hoover said. “We had a good year.”

Marble Falls reached the fourth round of the soccer playoffs for the first time in its history. The season ended in a 6-0 loss to Pharr Valley View on April 13 in a Class 5A Region IV semifinal.

Hoover said Dominguez and Ammons have two different styles of play: Dominguez is the facilitator, the team quarterback who gets everybody involved, while Ammons is the finisher, much more like the running back or receiver who scores just about every chance he gets.

“Tino is one of the best players I’ve ever been fortunate to coach,” he said.

Dominguez was a second team all-state selection last year.

Two more Mustangs caught the eye of TASCO members. Junior goalie Michael Vazquez was named first team all-region, and senior forward Fortino Tinajera made second team all-region.

In two years, Marble Falls has an overall record of 35-12-7 and 17-6-5 in District 26-5A play.

The 2018 stats for Dominguez and Ammons were lower than in 2017, but Hoover attributes that to multiple players who could score. That was illustrated by Tinajera’s and Vazquez’s all-region selections, Hoover said. More athletes were involved, and the defense was much tougher, he added.

“That made us a better team,” he said. “Other people stepped up to make us a better team. We didn’t depend on (Ammons and Dominguez only) day in and day out. It’s one of the glaring differences why this team, as a whole, had a better year.”

