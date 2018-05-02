Severe weather with hail and high winds expected May 3-5

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Forecasters have predicted stormy days ahead — May 3-5 — as a severe weather system makes its way into the Highland Lakes.

With wind gusts up to 15 mph and as much as an inch of rain possible, the thunderstorms could become severe at times, prompting a weather watch for the Hill Country area west of Interstate 35, according to the National Weather Service.

The Lower Colorado River Authority also alerted residents to prepare for the forecasted changes in the weather pattern.

“Thunderstorms and significant rain are still in the forecast Thursday (May 3) through Saturday (May 5) when a series of low-pressure troughs and a cold front move across the state,” according to LCRA meteorologist Bob Rose. “Forecasts continue to show the most favorable area for rain and thunderstorms will be across the Hill Country with lower totals for areas to the east of Interstate 35.”

Rain chances will increase from 50 percent Wednesday evening to as high as 80 percent by Friday.

Temperatures could range from highs around 80 during the day to lows in the 60s.

Austin-area meteorologists are predicting the potential for hail and wind damage with “batches” of severe storms.

A possible cold front is expected to settle over the area by Friday, the National Weather Service reported.

Thunderstorm chances will likely decrease Saturday and clear out by Sunday to usher in sunshine with highs in the 80s and lows in the lower 60s for several days after the storm.

