18-wheeler carrying deer feed rolls over on RR 963 near Burnet

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Rain-slicked conditions and a roadside drop-off caused a few challenges for first responders May 1 as they attempted to clear the scene of a wrecked 18-wheeler that was carrying deer feed on a rural road.

The accident happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of RR 963, approximately 5 miles north of Burnet.

The tanker-trailer — carrying two loads of deer corn and feed pellets — was traveling north when it left the roadway and dipped into a 6-inch drop-off, officials said.

“The road doesn’t have much of a shoulder,” said Burnet Area Volunteer Fire Chief Randy Meeks. “He got off the road a little bit and lost control. It caused (the truck) to swerve into the ditch.”

The driver refused treatment at the scene.

As of 3:30 p.m., traffic was intermittently delayed as wrecker crews worked to upright the vehicle.

