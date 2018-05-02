May 5 elections feature handful of contested races, city charter amendments

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Highland Lakes voters have one more opportunity to cast their ballots in a handful of local races. The May 5 elections feature contested races in Burnet, Bertram, Granite Shoals, Kingsland, and the Llano Independent School District.

This is not the Democratic and Republican primary runoffs. The May 5 election includes two city council races, one city charter election, one school board race, and a Kingsland Municipal Utility District contest.

In Bertram, the ballot options are for mayor and city council. The choices are:

• Mayor — Danielle Armknecht and Adam Warden

• City council (two spots) — Jane Scheidler, Kim Allen Klose, and Cynthia “Shell” Anderson

In Granite Shoals, the ballot will have three races, but only two are contested.

The races are:

• Place 2 Council — Bruce A. Jones and Shirley King

• Place 4 Council — Terry Scott and Ryan Wolters

• Place 6 Council — Will Skinner

City of Burnet voters won’t have any city council candidates on the ballot, but they will find 17 city charter amendments awaiting approval or disapproval.

Polling locations for the above races May 5 are:

• Voting precincts 2 and 17 (city of Burnet) — Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

• Voting precinct 12 (city of Bertram) — Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library, 170 N. Gabriel St. in Bertram

• Voting precincts 3 and 18 (city of Granite Shoals) — Granite Shoals Fire Station, 8410 RR 1431 West in Granite Shoals

The polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

In Llano County, voters have an interesting Llano Independent School District race. Rob Wilson is the lone candidate for Place 1, but in Place 5, voters will be asked to decide between Ron Cunningham and Dean Campbell.

The interesting part is that, in March, Cunningham won the Republican nomination for Llano County judge. With no Democratic challenger in November, Cunningham will likely be sworn into that position Jan. 1, 2019. If he wins the school board election, Cunningham would likely have to resign from that board.

The only other local race in Llano County is for the Kingsland Municipal Utility District board. There are three places on the ballot but only one is contested.

The races are:

• KMUD Place 3 — David Howard and Ken Martin

• KMUD Place 4 — Larry Denney

• KMUD Place 5 — Lorean Sindelar

Llano County polling locations May 5 are:

• Precincts 101 and 401 — Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano

• Precincts 204 and 205 — Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 Texas 261 in Buchanan Dam

• Precincts 203 and 307 — Kingsland Branch Library, 123 W. Polk St. in Kingsland

• Precinct 108 — City Hall Civic Center Complex, 124 Sunrise Drive in Sunrise Beach Village

• Precincts 102 and 109 — Horseshoe Bay Council Chambers at City Hall, #1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay.

Visit the Llano County elections webpage or the Burnet County elections webpage for sample ballots and more information on these elections. Go to votetexas.gov for general information on the Texas election and voting processes.

editor@thepicayune.com