Taco Bell breaks ground in Burnet thanks to EDC partnership

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BURNET — Construction is underway on a new eatery that opted to locate on a portion of Burnet Economic Development Corp. property because of a newly created access point off U.S. 281 south.

Taco Bell is being built on 1.2 acres in the 1400 block of U.S. 281. The property’s remaining 1.6 acres has been set aside to coax another potential restaurant.

“Additional restaurant options is one of the things we heard from the community of what we should be working on,” Burnet City Manager David Vaughn said. “The EDC acquired that land a number of years ago, specifically with the intent to attract more restaurants.”

Construction, which started two weeks ago, is expected to take 60-70 days.

“It brings from 30 to 40 part-time jobs,” he said.

One of the deciding factors for the fast food chain restaurant in selecting the location was roadway access.

Hill Country Fellowship Church agreed to sell a strip of land to the city in order to construct a street from U.S. 281 to Houston Clinton Drive alongside the entire tract, thus creating another public artery.

“It’s another great example of how, with support from the community, we’re able to build partnerships to meet the needs of the community,” Vaughn said.

