In Texas, emergency preparation supplies are tax-free this weekend

AUSTIN — Now is the time to prepare for an emergency and stock up on needed supplies. From Saturday-Monday, April 28-30, the state of Texas will hold an Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday.

State Comptroller Glenn Hegar declared the tax-free weekend. The holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and ends at midnight Monday.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.

The following items qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

• Less than $3,000 — portable generators

• Less than $300 — emergency ladders (excludes extension and stepladders) and hurricane shutters

• Less than $75 — axes and hatchets; batteries, single or multipack (AAA, AA, C, D, 6-volt, 9-volt); non-electric can openers; smoke and carbon monoxide detectors; non-electric coolers and ice chests for food storage; reusable and artificial ice products; fire extinguishers; first-aid kits; fuel containers; ground anchor systems and tie-down kits; portable and self-powered light sources such as candles, flashlights, and lanterns (including battery-operated); mobile phone batteries and chargers; portable and self-powered radios, including two-way and weather band; and tarps and other plastic sheeting.

These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption: batteries for automobiles, boats, and other motorized vehicles; camping stoves, supplies, and tents; chain saws; plywood; extension and stepladders; repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies; and services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies.

Additional charges might affect the purchase price of an item. Delivery, shipping, handling, and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the item being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable.

For more information, visit the Comptroller’s Office website or call 1-800-252-5555.