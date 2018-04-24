Marble Falls ISD’s Pre-K Roundup prepares parents, children for first day

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The first time a 4-year-old child is dropped off for pre-kindergarten can be very difficult for them and their parents.

To ease that transition, the staff at Marble Falls Independent School District is hosting a Pre-K Roundup for parents and children from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, on all four campuses: Marble Falls Elementary, 901 Avenue U in Marble Falls; Colt Elementary, 2200 Manzano Mile in Marble Falls; Highland Lakes Elementary, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals; and Spicewood Elementary, 1005 Texas Spur 191 in Spicewood.

Educators also want to share the benefits of MFISD’s pre-kindergarten program.

“For myself, I can see an immediate difference in kindergarteners when I assess those who didn’t attend pre-(kindergarten),” said Leslie Baty, director of Elementary Education at MFISD. “(Those who attended pre-kindergarten) are so much more mature and school-ready.”

To attend pre-kindergarten, the child must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2018. Families should bring the following documents to the roundup:

• the child’s immunization record, which must be current;

• the child’s birth certificate;

• the child’s Social Security card;

• proof of residency such as a utility or water bill or a lease agreement;

• proof of income such as last year’s tax return, a current paycheck stub, or a letter from an employer stating wages paid and the frequency;

• a parent’s or guardian’s driver’s license.

Parents and children can meet staff members, take campus tours, and learn what documents and shots are still needed, Baty said.

The student must meet one of the following criteria to qualify for free pre-kindergarten enrollment:

• be unable to speak or comprehend the English language;

• be eligible for free or reduced lunch;

• be homeless;

• be in or have been in foster care;

• be the child of an active duty member of the U.S. armed forces or the child of a military member who was injured or killed while serving;

• or be the child of a person eligible for the Star of Texas Award as a peace officer, a firefighter, or an emergency medical first responder.

Free tuition is possible because funding from the state of Texas pays for half of each day, while MFISD pays for the other half.

If a family doesn’t qualify for free tuition, the cost is $4,000 divided into 10 monthly payments of $400.

“It’s a crazy-good bargain,” Baty said.

Pre-kindergarten students have a full year to become familiar with staff members and the campus before they step into a kindergarten classroom. It also helps them start learning earlier.

“When they move on to kindergarten, they’re more prepared,” Baty said.

She noted the social and emotional benefits such as learning how to share with friends, sitting on a rug for storytime, and gaining a tiny bit of independence, which are invaluable to their growth as individuals.

Pre-kindergarten is another important element of the school district’s 2020 Initiative, which is to get every second-grader to read at or above grade level by the year 2020.

“We have to get them here,” Baty said. “It’s what we’re doing in the classroom that makes a difference.”

There are long-term benefits of attending pre-kindergarten as well, according to reports, including influence college attendance and future incomes.

The first step, Baty said, is to attend the roundup.

Go to marblefallsisd.org and click on the appropriate elementary campus under “Select a School” at the top of the page for more information about the Pre-K Roundup and pre-kindergarten registration information.

