Kingsland tap water leaves bad taste in residents’ mouths

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

KINGSLAND — Residents have noticed a bad odor and taste in the water flowing from their faucets the past couple of days, so Kingsland Water Supply Corp. officials launched protocols to ensure water quality and remedy the pungent problem.

On social media, one resident likened the smell to the water in a “dirty aquarium,” while another commented that she “gags” when she brushes her teeth.

After a day of fielding complaints, Kingsland Water Supply Corp. officials announced April 12 that the cause behind the issue involves the water’s source, Lake LBJ, and how it has been affected by a rise in temperature.

“We’re aware of the odor problem,” KWSC General Manager Leonard Leinfelder said. “We are currently flushing the system, and, hopefully, by the weekend, we should have everything pretty much cleared up.”

A number of Kingsland Water Supply Corp. customers said they have become quite accustomed to the “seasonal” phenomenon that affects the lake and causes the foul smell and taste of the water.

“Due to the temperature changes that we’ve had the past few weeks, we’ve had a couple of issues,” Leinfelder said.

Officials assured residents that despite the unpleasant aroma and assault on the palate, what flows from the tap is safe for use and consumption.

“We have taken samples this week, and all the samples have tested good,” he said. “We don’t have any issues with the safety of the water. It’s just a taste and odor problem.”

