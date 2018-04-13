18-wheeler collision on Texas 29 yields traffic alert during busy weekend

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BURNET — A Llano County man is in serious condition after his pickup truck crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on Texas 29 on April 13, prompting authorities to issue a traffic alert as Burnet Bluebonnet Festival weekend gets underway.

The accident happened at about 7:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Texas 29 near the intersection of CR 305, according to a Burnet Police Department report.

“The 18-wheeler (box trailer) just left a business on (Texas) 29 and was heading westbound towards Burnet,” Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson said.

A westbound Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by a Llano County man in his early 40s, slammed into the back of the 18-wheeler as it traveled down the highway.

“The 18-wheeler wasn’t able to stop for several hundred feet, and pulled off to the side of the road,” Nelson said. “We were able to get (the pickup truck driver) out. Paramedics worked very hard to keep him stable.”

The pickup driver was airlifted to an Austin trauma center. He was listed in serious condition, Nelson said. The 18-wheeler driver was not injured.

To handle the influx of weekend traffic, all Burnet police officers will be on duty to patrol and stage for potential traffic issues connected to festival activities.

“The city is going to be triple in population, and with the pretty weather, there’s going to be tons of vehicles, people walking around downtown on the square and (at) the car show on (Hamilton) creek,” Nelson said. “My advice is that everyone be very alert and don’t try to rush and pay attention to people walking.

We’ve got to rely on the citizens to help us out and be aware of your surroundings,” he said.

