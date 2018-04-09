Marble Falls theater, choir programs earn top honors at UIL contests

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls High School art department continues to shine as two of its programs recently earned several accolades.

On Saturday, March 31, the theater arts program’s one-act play advanced to the University Interscholastic League One-Act regional contest for the second year in row with a great performance at Claudia Taylor High School in San Antonio during the area competition. With the advancement to regionals, slated for Monday, April 16, at Southwest High School in San Antonio, the Marble Falls High School’s one-act play is among the top 24 of 5A shows in the state of Texas.

The Marble Falls students are performing “Treasure Island.”

“We are working to be one of the top two schools who advance to the state competition from the regional contest at Southwest High School in San Antonio, Monday, April 16,” said theater arts teacher and director Jon Clark. “Qualifying for the state contest would be a first for Marble Falls.”

The Marble Falls High School choir program also had big results during the UIL Region 29 Concert and Sight-Reading Contest at Boerne High School on April 2-3. Four of the school choirs competed in the event with three earning the coveted Sweepstakes award.

To earn Sweepstakes, a choir must achieve the highest ratings in both concert and sight-reading competitions. The Sweepstakes is the highness achievement possible in the spring UIL competition.

The Chorale (a varsity choir), the A Cappella Choir, and the Freshman Men’s Choir all earned Sweepstakes. The Freshman Women’s Choir narrowly missed out on the honor.

“The UIL choir judges loved Marble Falls’s performances,” said Marble Falls choir director Bryce Gage. “The judges’ comments included, ‘incredible musicians,’ ‘above and beyond,’ ‘superior choir,’ ‘mature beyond their years,’ ‘very sensitive,’ and ‘polished.’

“My assistant choir director, Emily Chavez, and I are blessed to work with these hardworking students,” he added.

The theater arts program also earned individual honors at the area competition. Those included Adelaine Whitley for all-star technician; Zach Young and Austin Parker for honorable mention all-star cast; and Christine Ashbaugh and Endrit Bislimi for all-star cast.

“I think I’m most proud (of) our kids’ resilience this year,” Clark said. “With ‘Treasure Island,’ we have introduced a number of new technical elements, and those come with inherent problems. The days before the area contest, the computer that ran our three wireless LED lights died, and we lost all 58 light cues.

“Thankfully, our director of technology, Nathan Fink, learned of our problem and volunteered to meet with us and diagnose the problem,” Clark continued. “He gave us a new computer to use, and our kids reprogrammed the entire show hours before our public performance. This is just one of the examples of the tenacity of this company.

The 5A Region IV One-Act Play Contest is April 16 at Southwest High School, 11914 Dragon Lane in San Antonio. Admission is $12. The Marble Falls one-act performance is at approximately 2 p.m.

