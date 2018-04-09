Llano County Library holding Pre-K Fair for parents; several schools participating

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

LLANO — Ann Rossberg heard the chatter from many parents of pre-kindergarten students.

“They aren’t familiar with what (education) options they have,” said the Llano County Library children’s librarian.

She would tell them about many campuses in the community that offered pre-kindergarten classes and see the relief on their faces.

After having several of those conversations, it occurred to Rossberg that other families might have the same concerns.

She contacted officials from several pre-k programs to see if they would be interested in a question-and-answer session for parents at the library. The answer was overwhelmingly “yes.”

The first-ever Pre-Kindergarten Fair is 5-6:30 p.m Tuesday, April 17, at the library, 102 E. Haynie St.

“This way, parents don’t have to schedule an appointment (with each of the schools),” Rossberg said.

Representatives from Llano Elementary School, Llano Christian Academy, Llano Head Start, Alphabet Alley, Precious Moments Montessori Preschool, and Lutie’s Kids will be in attendance to hand out materials, talk to families, and explain what their programs and schools are about.

Attendees will be told the cost, what paperwork needs to be turned in, deadlines, and other vital information.

“It would be a good opportunity for them to find out what’s available,” Rossberg said. “We’re providing the location for them to explain. Then, parents can make an appointment.”

In addition to the room and location, the library also will offer refreshments, she said.

Contact Rossberg at ann.llanolibrary@yahoo.com or (325) 247-5248 for more information.

jfierro@thepicayune.com