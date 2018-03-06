Reeda Sue Martin, 81, of Lakeway died March 4, 2018

Reeda Sue Martin passed away March 4, 2018, in Lakeway, Texas, at age of 81. She was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Dripping Springs to Doris (Reeder) and Robert Moore. Reeda was a resident of Kingsland for seven years after coming from Aransas Pass.

Reeda was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Martin, and brother Robert Wayne Moore.

She is survived by her sons, Monty Wayne Martin and wife Lynoma of Kingsland and Michael Ray Martin and wife Julie of Corpus Christi; brother Frank Moore and wife Cathy of Spring; grandchildren, Tracie Chapman and husband Justin, Shana Martin, Courtney Baker and husband Josh, Brady Martin and wife Bridgett, Lakyn Carrion and husband Marc, and Jason Arche and wife Nickie; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 10 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-676. A funeral service is 11:30 a.m. March 10 at the funeral home with Frank Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Round Mountain Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Brady Martin, Marc Carrion, Jason Arche, Joel Starnes, Bob Moore, and Dave Moore.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.