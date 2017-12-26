State-of-the-art manufacturing facility between Burnet, Marble Falls opening soon

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — People driving U.S. 281 between Burnet and Marble Falls might have noticed workers building a new manufacturing facility just on the north side of the railroad tracks between the two communities and wondered what it was.

It’s a 23,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for making products for the masonry and concrete dry-mix industry. Jewell, an Oldcastle company, announced it expects the plant to be fully operational by the end of December 2017.

“Jewell is pleased and excited to bring employment opportunities to the Burnet community with the addition of this new manufacturing business,” stated Jewell’s president Dan Hamblen in a media release. “This addition to our existing production facilities will serve a critical role in supplying high-growth markets in the residential and commercial sectors throughout the region.”

The new dry-mix plant will service Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio markets, and is located on 15 acres with an on-site quarry that provides raw materials for the facility.

Oldcastle Architectural is the leading manufacturer of concrete masonry and lawn, garden, and paving products as well as a regional leader in clay brick. It has about 150 operating locations and more than 7,000 employees in 38 states and two Canadian provinces. Jewell, which was founded in 1936, has manufacturing operations in Katy, Waco, Hurst, and Rosenberg in Texas along with Arkansas and Oklahoma markets for Oldcastle.

Hamblen noted that very few dry-mix plants have been built in the past few decades. This new one in Burnet County features an ultra-modern concrete production facility, which is important for the entire industry as well as to worker safety, the environment, and the local community, the Jewell president added.

Go to jewellcp.com for more information on Jewell or to oldcastleapg.com for more on Oldcastle Architectural.

editor@thepicayune.com