Burnet barbecue restaurant fire forces temporary closure of Texas 29

UPDATE: As of 11 a.m., Burnet police have reopened all four eastbound and westbound lanes on Texas 29 West.

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — A structure fire at a Burnet barbecue Dec. 22 temporarily halted traffic on Texas 29 West as fire crews pulled fire hoses across the roadway to help douse the blaze, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. at Payne’s Bar-B-Q Shak, located at 616 Texas 29 (Buchanan Drive).

According to reports, employees inside the building evacuated and remained safely outside as Burnet Fire Department crews battled the structure fire.

Officials at the scene said there were no injuries, but the building sustained “heavy fire damage.”

After about 30 minutes, fire crews had the blaze under control and authorities reopened one eastbound and one westbound lane to keep traffic flowing, according to Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson.

“We ask for all drivers to pay attention and do what’s being asked,” Nelson said.

As of 10:45 a.m. Friday, police estimated how much longer traffic would be delayed.

“I’d say at least another hour,” Nelson said.

