Blood drive scheduled for Llano student in need of liver transplant

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

MARBLE FALLS — A 16-year-old Llano High School student is in desperate need of a liver transplant, but as she waits on a donor organ she’s in dire need of continuous blood and plasma transfusions to stay alive.

“She’s in need of a lot of blood,” said Llano County deputy John Hill who is working with the family on behalf of the teen. The girl, Emilie Martin, is in critical condition in Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is in complete liver and renal failure.

“People in this situation, they usually don’t live more than 23 days without a transplant,” Hill said.

But she also needs those constant blood and plasma transfusions. To help Emilie gets those, a blood drive has been set up on her behalf from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 105 RR 1431 in Marble Falls.

We Are Blood (formerly the Blood & Tissue Center of Central Texas) is conducting the blood drive. Officials with the organization said all the blood donated during the Saturday drive at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will be credited to Emilie.

Go to www.wrbdonor.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/49379 to sign up for the Marble Falls blood drive.

If you can’t make the blood drive at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, people can still help Emilie by donating at any We Are Blood sites. When going to one of the other locations use Group Code C846 so the donation will be credited to Emilie.

The regular We Are Blood donor sites are the Austin Donor Center, 4300 North Lamar Blvd. in Austin; the Round Rock Donor Center, 2132 North Mays, Suite 900 in Round Rock; and the South Austin Donor Center, 3100 West Slaughter Lane, Suite A-106 in Austin.

Go to weareblood.org to make an appointment at any of those three locations. There are also a number of mobile blood drives scheduled for the Central Texas area. Go to weareblood.org to make an appointment at any of those three donor locations, or to check out the upcoming mobile locations.

“People can donate anytime or anyplace with the group code,” Hill said. “I’m really hoping for the best for her.”

