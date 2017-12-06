Two Highland Lakes men graduate from police academy

FROM STAFF REPORTS

KILLEEN — Two Highland Lakes men are ready to serve the community as law enforcement officers after successfully completing police academy.

Michael Tutor and David Walenta graduated Dec. 2 from the Central Texas College Police Academy in Killeen.

Tutor, a Marble Falls Police Department-sponsored cadet, earned Academic Honors Graduate for an overall class grade of 97.68. He also earned the Top Gun honor for having the best firearms score in the class.

Tutor will join the Marble Falls Police Department.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is gaining a new deputy as Walenta also graduated from the academy. He was sponsored by the BCSO.

Twenty-four cadets completed the Basic Peace Officer course, and all passed the state-licensing exam prior to graduating. The class average for the entire 19-week, 720-hour course was 92.

During the course, cadets study and receive training in all aspects of law enforcement. They undergo extensive hands-on training in defensive tactics, firearms, and police vehicle operation. The cadets also take written exams on subjects such as victims’ rights, the Texas Penal Code, the Texas Traffic Code, criminal investigation, stress management, problem solving, and more.

In addition to the 19-week course, the CTC Police Academy offers an extended 10-month night course. Cadets attend classes four nights a week and every other Saturday. Applications for the day basic course and evening extended course are now being accepted through Dec. 30.

Both courses start in January 2018.

Go to ctcd.edu for more information.

