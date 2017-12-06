You can now play a full 18 holes on Westside Park disc golf course

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — Disc golf enthusiasts can now enjoy a full 18-hole course at Westside Park as city staff and volunteers installed an additional nine baskets.

The course previously consisted of nine holes with golfers having to play two rounds to turn it into a full 18.

Volunteers and crews, led by local disc golfer Chris Sandman, began working on the back nine holes in September, Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Director Robert Moss told the parks and recreation commission Dec. 4 during its regular meeting.

The new nine holes were created on 5 acres the city is leasing from J.M Huber Corp. on the south side of the railroad track from Westside Park to Avenue N. In March, City Council approved the lease at a cost of $10 per year.

Golfers can play the new holes by continuing under the railroad trestle at Westside Park.

Learn the game of disc golf

Players start the course at Westside Park’s main area, located at the intersection of Second Street and Avenue Q. There is no cost to play.

“That worked perfect,” Moss said of the volunteers and staff members working together. “Our disc golf community came in and laid out where the holes would go. They’re clearing out space and helping us pour concrete (for the baskets) and key parts.”

When the first nine holes were built, it cost the city $25,000 in design, equipment, and labor. Thanks to volunteers, the cost of the expansion is $5,000, Moss said, which covered baskets, concrete, supplies, and signage.

“The golfers are designing it,” he said.

Each hole will have a sign that shows the distance from the pin to the basket, a route, and other important information for golfers.

With 18 holes, the course will be able to hold tournaments.

Moss is happy with the expansion.

“We’ve made a huge enhancement at a minimum cost,” he said.

jfierro@thepicayune.com