FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — A cold front that came in Tuesday, Dec. 5, has blown away the 80-degree weather from the weekend, ushering in much cooler temperatures and a touch of rain.

There’s even a chance of snow on Wednesday — a small chance.

Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the low 50s, according to the National Weather Service, before dropping into the mid-30s overnight.

On Wednesday, expect rain before noon, but a wintry mix of rain and snow in the afternoon is possible.

If you’re dropping off donations at The Picayune/KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Toy Drive on Wednesday, don’t let the weather stop you. The event is 6 a.m.-3 p.m. at three locations:

Chevy-Buick of Marble Falls, 2301 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls

Burnet Fire Station, 2002 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet

Crazy Gals Cafe, 8037 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals

You don’t have to get out of your car; someone will be there to unload your donations for you or accept your monetary contributions.

Expect a high in the upper 30s to lower 40s Wednesday with temperatures hovering there into the night before warming up Thursday to about 50 degrees.

This appears to be a more sustained cold front as temperatures won’t be bouncing back into the 70s and 80s.

On Friday, the mercury will climb back to the mid-50s before hitting 60 degrees on Saturday. The wet weather will be gone by Thursday (only a 20 percent chance), and as the clouds dissipate, we can expect temperatures to hover in the lower 30s during the night.

During the day Friday and Saturday, skies will be clear and sunny.

While not exactly snowy weather, the cooler temperatures might help the two “Snow Day” events Saturday: one in Llano and the other in Burnet. Pick up a copy of The Picayune for more on both events.

By Sunday and Monday, highs should be back into the mid-60s.

editor@thepicayune.com