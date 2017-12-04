Marble Falls City Council mulls Lakeside Park boat ramp’s fate

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — City leaders tasked with coming up with an alternative to the pending closure of the Lakeside Park boat ramp have detailed some options in connection with the community amenity.

In 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation approved the transfer of land, valued at $125,400, with the caveat that the city of Marble Falls only would be liable for the cost if it removed the existing boat ramp and failed to relocate it at equal or greater value, according to a memorandum of agreement.

City officials want to close the boat ramp to make room for development, which includes tourism features such as a planned hotel/conference center.

Marble Falls City Council members are expected to consider the following options at their next regular meeting:

• construct a new scaled-down replacement boat ramp on the peninsula with exact location to be determined during project design.

• purchase land elsewhere and construct a new public boat ramp;

• or improve the Johnson Park and Hays Addition (lake exit ramp) boat ramps and associated site access and parking to handle Lake Marble Falls boat launch.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Marble Falls City Hall, 800 Third St. It is open to the public.

editor@thepicayune.com