If you’re gonna fry your Thanksgiving turkey, follow these safety tips

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — If you’re considering frying your turkey for Thanksgiving, Marble Falls Fire Marshal Tommy Crane says it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with what you’re doing and, if possible, consider a oil-less fryer.

“Frying turkeys can be dangerous if you are not familiar with how to prepare the turkey, or the deep fryer, prior to cooking,” he said in a Marble Falls Fire Rescue media release. “If possible, opt for an oil-less fryer. This uses infrared heat, rather than oil, to cook the turkey.”

Crane uses this type of fryer.

If you are using oil to fry your bird, Crane offers several safety tips:

• Keep outdoor fryers off decks, out of garages, and a safe distance away from trees and other structures.

• Make sure the turkey is thawed and dry before cooking. Ice or water that mixes into the hot oil can cause flare-ups.

• Watch the weather. Never operate a fryer outdoors in the rain or snow.

• Place the fryer on a level surface and avoid moving it once it’s in use.

• Leave 2 feet between the tank and the burner when using a propane-powered fryer.

• Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to avoid overfilling. Oil can ignite when it makes contact with the burner.

• Choose a smaller turkey for frying. A bird that’s 8-10 pounds is best; pass on turkeys over 12 pounds.

• Never leave fryers unattended.

• Purchase a fryer with temperature controls and watch the oil temperature carefully. Cooking oil that is heated beyond its smoke point can catch fire. If you notice the oil is smoking, turn the fryer off.

• Turn off the burner before lowering the turkey into the oil. Once the turkey is submerged, turn the burner on.

• Wear goggles to shield your eyes, use oven mitts to protect your hands and arms, and keep a grease-rated fire extinguisher close by.

• Skip the stuffing when frying turkey and avoid water-based marinades.

• Keep children and pets away from the fryer at all times.

• Once finished, carefully remove the pot from the burner, place it on a level surface, and cover it to let the oil cool overnight before disposal.

If you have any fire safety questions, call Crane at (830) 693-4060.

editor@thepicayune.com