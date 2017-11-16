Inks Lake property owners should pay heed to rules prior to drawdown

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Lower Colorado River Authority officials have asked lakeside property owners to follow a few steps prior to repair and dredging plans during an upcoming Inks Lake drawdown.

Crews will lower Inks Lake by 8 feet for about six weeks, Jan. 2-Feb. 13.

During that time, lakeside residents can maintain and repair shoreline structures and do some dredging. The drawdown also mitigates the growth of nuisance aquatic life.

Permit applications and instruction packets are available starting Dec. 1 at:

• LCRA Western Maintenance Facility, 2643 Wirtz Dam Road, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Monday-Friday

• or the Office of LCRA Water Quality, which can be reached at 1-800-776-5272 ext. 3597.

For safety and property damage reasons, participants must:

• avoid leaving equipment in the lake bed overnight;

• follow weather conditions for flooding potential;

• and avoid controlled burns in the lakebed.

New shoreline construction is prohibited.

