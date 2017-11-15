Motorist dies in rollover on rural road outside Bertram

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BERTRAM — A motorist died at the scene of a one-vehicle rollover on a rural roadway on Nov. 14, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The accident happened at around 9:40 p.m. on CR 212A about 10 miles northeast of Bertram.

Release of the victim’s name is pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators reported that a 2003 Dodge pickup was traveling southbound on the remote roadway at “a high speed around a curve.”

The vehicle then “veered to the left off the roadway and then overcorrected to the right … (and) traveled through a barbed wire fence and rolled over in direction of passenger side,” the report stated.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene at 10 p.m. by Burnet County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Peggy Simon.

