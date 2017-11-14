Woman survives head-on crash with 18-wheeler on US 281 in Marble Falls

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — A young woman escaped injury after the vehicle she was driving collided with an 18-wheeler traveling the opposite direction on U.S. 281 on Nov. 13.

The accident happened at about 1:45 p.m. on the roadway near the intersection of Rocky Road in Marble Falls.

A woman in her 20s was driving south in a Ford Explorer sport pickup and crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with the semi-tractor trailer.

“(She) was playing with a dog. The dog got underneath her feet while she was driving,” Marble Falls Police Lt. Steve Eckstein said. “(The crash) took off the whole left side of her vehicle. She was uninjured.

“She was incredibly lucky,” he added.

The pet escaped injury as well. The truck driver refused treatment at the scene.

“The 18-wheeler was blocking three lanes of traffic,” Eckstein said. “We had traffic down to a single lane and had to alternate each direction.”

Traffic was restored to normal by mid-afternoon.

